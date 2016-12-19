Painting the City

by Liz Salamy Abess

Posted on December 19, 2016

When not in a jungle seeking inspiration, artist Steve Memering is lost in his studio painting scenes of Sacramento and beyond. “The most important thing about the subject matter is my emotional connection,” says Memering. “I have a way of looking at the world with my brush that carries over in any subject.”

The retired 30-year W.E. Mitchell Middle School teacher has called many cities home but now paints in his studio above Smith Gallery, next to downtown’s Crest Theatre.

How do you paint the city?

I used to take a bunch of pictures and sketches and use those as references, but now I’m looking for the reality of a memory or a dream. To me, that’s more real than sitting in front of the subject and trying to reproduce it.

Planning to paint Golden 1 Center?

Yes. I plan to do it at night, and it will probably be big. For a subject like that, it’s all about big—big and dramatic.

Where can people see you?

I’m in collections all over the world. Visitors are welcome to come to the studio and watch. When I’m painting, I crawl into my zone. Painting is a different kind of thinking.

Memering’s works show continuously at Smith Gallery, 1011 K St.;

smithgallery.com