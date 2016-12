Noon Year's Eve



Posted on December 19, 2016

Families count down to the new year at noon at this high-energy celebration for families at the Crocker Art Museum. Live music, dance performances and festive art activities take place throughout the museum at this special New Year’s party in one of Sacramento’s major annual traditions.

Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. Free!

216 O St.; (916) 808-7000;

crockerartmuseum.org