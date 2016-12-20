Just Say No

by Catherine Warmerdam

Posted on December 20, 2016

The plight of the overcommitted mom.

If you’re a mom of school-aged children who’s feeling overwhelmed by endless requests for your time, from running the register at the school book fair to assembling a Colonial costume for your fifth-grader to baking cookies for the church bazaar, you’re not alone.

Rubina Gulati, a Sacramento-based life coach who specializes in helping working mothers set boundaries in order to find more time for what’s important to them, says lots of moms today are overcommitted and stressed out. And it’s taking a toll.

“Some of them are feeling it physiologically, and it’s affecting their health. They are feeling anxious. They are not sleeping well,” says Gulati. “And yet they are feeling this pressure to get all of these things done.”

Gulati believes that some of the pressure is internal. “The clients that I see are professional, high-achieving women with careers, and I think we’ve taken some of those high standards that we have for ourselves and applied them to our parenting, for better or for worse.”

Good intentions can quickly give way to guilt about what we can and can’t offer our kids. “I think there’s this element of shame that some moms feel if they can’t get it all done or have to ask for help,” says Gulati.

There’s also considerable social pressure—some of it from social media—to be the alpha mom who heads every committee and makes Martha Stewart-style party decorations. Portrayals of motherhood online can distort our image of what it means to be a good parent, asserts Gulati. “Moms are on Facebook seeing what other families are doing or looking at Pinterest and thinking they ought to be doing crafts with their kids.”

Why don’t more women avoid overcommitting themselves by just saying no? “It’s a complicated topic,” says Gulati, who is also a journalism instructor at a community college. “You have to go back to the idea of how girls are socialized to not want to disappoint others. There’s a discomfort in saying no.”

But Gulati believes that overcommitted moms are better off feeling the discomfort of saying no than the resentment of saying yes to something they don’t have time for. And they must learn to put themselves first.

“I ask women, ‘What are your top priorities, and how are you spending your time? And do those match?’” Most women, she says, don’t put themselves on the priority list. “We put the care of others before our own care sometimes.”

It may help to be reminded of what good self-care looks like. “Some women mistake self-care with taking a bubble bath or getting their nails done,” says Gulati. “I would define self-care as the ways in which we stay connected to ourselves. In other words, when we need calm, we rest. When we are tired, we listen to our bodies and take a nap. When we need space, we make space to connect with friends.” And moms needn’t feel remorseful.

“Moms will tell me they feel guilty for taking time away from their family to go exercise or have coffee with a friend and have a good laugh, but it is so important.”