Commuter Chronicles: Getting Around Without a Car

When we’re behind the wheel of a car, we become the worst version of ourselves, yelling and cursing at every slow driver or missed blinker. And yet we put ourselves through it daily and without a second thought. The average Sacramentan spends 43 hours a year stuck in traffic. So until scientists devise a way for us teleport ourselves, you might want to explore these other modes of transportation.

Bicycle

It’s affordable and fun, and nothing is more satisfying than breezing past a string of stopped cars. While biking can make your commute longer, it’s also a form of exercise, so biking to work might actually add time to your day. SABA (Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates) is a great resource for all things bike-related in the region. And though only 1.8 percent of Sacramentan commuters currently bike to work, the city was ranked by Biking.com as the 37th most bike-friendly city in the nation.

Regional Transit

For every 1 percent increase in commuters by transit, overall vehicle congestion decreases by 5 percent. Currently, only 2.6 percent of Sacramentans report using light rail or bus for their commute, but that number should increase now that RT has expanded its services following the opening of Golden 1 Center. Tickets cost $2.75 per ride, but when compared to the savings on gas and parking, that’s likely a drop in the bucket. Plus you can play Candy Crush with impunity.

Rideshare

Local transportation management associations organize options for ridesharing, which may account for the fairly large percent of Sacramento commuters who carpool: 11.4 percent. The North Natomas TMA offers a shuttle between Natomas and downtown (cost: $1.50), and some employers (like UC Davis) offer carpooling employees a monthly voucher that goes toward expenses.