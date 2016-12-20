For Hannukah and More

by Corinne Litchfield

Posted on December 20, 2016

One of the oldest gift shops in Sacramento happens to be one of the least well-known: Mosaic Law Gift Shop at Mosaic Law Congregation has been serving the Jewish community since the synagogue used to be located at 23rd and K Streets in the ’50s, and it remains one of the best collections of Judaica and other gifts in the region.

Former store manager Janie Gumpert remembers when the store consisted of display cases in the synagogue’s social hall in midtown. “A lady from the office would come unlock the cases to sell you what you wanted,” she says. Both Gumpert and her mother, Margaret Bregman, were among the shop’s managers in later years, selling such items as Shabbat candles, mezuzahs and prayer shawls known as tallits.

Over time, the shop grew in size and scope: Now at nearly 400 square feet in the congregation’s administration building on Sierra Boulevard, the store includes more secular items. Current store manager Carol Loew bolstered the store’s selection of candles, Israeli-made tallits and Judaica home decor by Spode and Michael Aram with cards and gifts from The Unemployed Philosophers Guild and Curly Girl Design, as well as Chavez for Charity bracelets. “We have things for congregation members and more variety that isn’t just Judaica,” says Loew. American mah-jongg sets and supplies round out the store’s goods.

Run by the Women’s Network at Mosaic Law Congregation, the gift shop donates its proceeds to fund the congregation’s youth programs, including the twice-weekly religious school. “The school teaches kids about Jewish culture and practices, as well as Hebrew,” says Women’s Network president Dawn Maurer.

2300 Sierra Blvd.; (916) 927-5220;

Open Wednesday 3–6 p.m., Friday 1–4 p.m. and by appointment.

From September through May, the shop is also open on Sunday 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.;

mosaiclawgiftshop.com