Commuter Chronicles: The Man Behind the Traffic Lights

by Jordan Venema

Posted on December 21, 2016

It’s the part of traffic we never see. Oh, but it sees us.

Telecommunication engineer Ryan Billeci is friendly, even unassuming behind the desk from which he mans the helm at Sacramento’s Traffic Operations Center.

Alongside two other engineers, Billeci scans live feeds of city streets projected onto a wall of high-definition screens. It may seem like CIA-level stuff, but it’s not surveillance. Billeci just wants to keep the traffic flowing.

With the press of a few buttons, he enlarges one image onto half the screens, and a camera zooms down four or five blocks with spylike clarity. We can make out the models of cars driving through a 10th Street intersection.

“We can see most of 10th Street from a single camera,” says Billeci as he shifts the angle of the camera with his computer mouse. On one February day earlier this year, the city counted 17,942 cars moving along J Street between Eighth and Ninth streets, and Billeci estimates some 104,000 cars enter the grid daily. Cameras like these are essential to monitoring the flow of traffic.

Billeci is the man behind the red, yellow and green lights. If you’ve ever thought traffic was a little dicey on J Street on a Monday morning, just imagine the grid without him. Signals on the grid already exist on a short cycle, though Billeci has the freedom to make manual adjustments in the face of hiccups like electric malfunctions or localized congestion.

And that’s no easy feat.

“You need to be able to see 16 blocks of traffic signals at once,” Billeci says. If he makes an adjustment to a signal’s cycle at one end, it can create a domino effect, throwing off a cycle on the other end.

Now that Golden 1 Center has opened, Billeci’s skills are being put to the test. The city estimates that 90 percent of the arena’s potential 17,500 attendees will make their way there by car. The city has encouraged commuters to “veer away from J” during events and to consider reserving garage parking ahead of time. Meanwhile, Billeci will be in control—and he says he’s prepared.

“We’ve replaced all the traffic signal equipment around the arena and now spreading to the rest of the grid,” he explains. “We’ve replaced 70 traffic controllers, we’ve changed the communication infrastructure to fiber optic cables, and we’ve added 15 new surveillance cameras.”

Also, police officers on the ground feed traffic information to Billeci, who makes adjustments to signals as necessary.

So while Billeci appears friendly and assuming, he’s really the wizard pulling the strings. With so much power comes great responsibility. Does it ever go to his head? Has he ever been tempted to flip the traffic switch just to see what happens?

Billeci laughs, then pauses before answering: “We only make things better.”