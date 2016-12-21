Commuter Chronicles: Road Rage

by Jordan Venema

Posted on December 21, 2016

When it comes to crowning the king of congestion in Sacramento, it doesn’t really matter which freeway wins. As drivers, we all lose. Still, it’s worthwhile to familiarize yourself with some of the region’s particularly pesky roadways.

Road Rage: Sacramento's Worst Vehicular Logjams

1. Yolo Causeway

This 3.2-mile stretch of elevated highway viaduct on I-80 crosses the Yolo bypass floodplain, but it’s also something of a funnel for westbound traffic merging from I-5, 50 and 80 “across the top.” You can bet your last gallon of gasoline that even on a Sunday morning you’ll find traffic creeping between West Sacramento and Davis. Throw in a few accordionlike lane reductions and expansions and commuters should expect intermediate crawls all the way to Dixon, even Vacaville. It still beats having to reroute all the way through Stockton and Tracy, though. Before the first causeway was built in 1916, the old Tule Jake Road between Davis and Sacramento was passable only in summer months due to flooding.

2. Downtown I-5

Thanks to downtown commuters and multiple exits and mergers between 50 and 80, this stretch of I-5 along the downtown corridor creates an unpredictable vortex of traffic. There’s an anxiety unique to I-5 drivers that could be related to the greater number of truckers, or maybe it’s the freeway’s first-timers, frantically making their way to the airport in fear of missing their flight.

3. The grid

All things considered, Sacramento’s grid isn’t one to gridlock, despite the odd two-way to one-way transitions and occasional light rail interruption. Still, it’s a given that some freeway exits (here’s looking at you, J Street, 15th and 16th streets) will back up during peak hours. Now that Golden 1 Center has opened, it’s anyone’s guess what traffic will look like downtown, since Kings games should draw an extra 9,000 vehicles, in addition to the approximately 104,000 drivers already on the grid on any given day.

4. The westbound W/X portion of 50

This stretch of 50 between I-5 and 99 runs the southern length of the downtown grid, and for those heading westbound on 50, you’d best keep left. This portion isn’t just where multiple freeways funnel together; it’s also where cars compete at cross-purposes, merging from 50 onto I-5 and from Business 80 and 99 onto 50. Trying to enter westbound 50 from the grid is becoming more and more like the old arcade game Frogger.

5. Arden Way off Business 80

Arden Way is a good example of the worst that can happen when strip mall meets actual mall. Perhaps Sacramento’s most-traveled freeway-to-urban-interior thoroughfare, Arden Way is a stop-and-go hazard of frustrated drivers frozen by a string of red stoplights and cars slowing down to turn into the nearest fast-food restaurant.

6. Business 80, aka Capital City Freeway

Oh, Business 80. It’s no coincidence that traffic analytics group INRIX named the stretch between P Street and Fulton Avenue the 75th worst corridor in the entire United States. It’s just 7.24 miles, but on a Thursday around 5 p.m., according to INRIX, that drive will take as long as 23 minutes. According to the study, maybe, but we all know 23 minutes on Business 80 is a good day. Because as far as Sacramento freeways go, this is by far the worst, and it doesn’t really matter what time of day, either. Expect slow going, because apparently everybody is dying to visit Arden Fair mall.

7. Watt Avenue off 50

Watt Avenue is to 50 what Arden Way is to Business 80. Despite the addition of new lanes in 2012 (two northbound, one southbound), traffic consistently narrows along the Watt Avenue Bridge, causing the kind of backup that leaves those stuck in its traffic not only to question every life decision leading up to that moment, but without recourse to turn around. Thankfully, the Watt Avenue Bridge isn’t too long, but it sometimes feels longer than that big one spanning the San Francisco Bay.

8. The “Eff This” portion of 99

Traffic between Sacramento and Elk Grove seems to be getting worse, especially the span between two roads that just happen to start with a significant letter: Florin and Fruitridge. North or south, traffic doesn’t really seem to care where you’re going or from where you’re coming, or why. It will slow you down, and for no obvious reason, either, which only makes this section eminently more frustrating. It’s dangerous, too: Research company ValuePenguin recently named 99 the deadliest highway in the nation. Ouch.