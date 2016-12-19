Commuter Chronicles: Her Job: Keeping You Out of Traffic

Jordan Venema

Posted on December 19, 2016

Her Job: Keeping You Out of Traffic

KCRA 3 morning traffic reporter Jaclyn Dunn is a self-proclaimed traffic nerd. But that doesn’t mean she likes sitting in traffic with the rest of us. “I lose it when I’m in traffic,” says Dunn, who generally misses the rush-hour commute because of her work hours. “I don’t know how people do this day in and day out. When I’m reporting, I really feel bad for people because I am the worst in traffic.”

How did you become a traffic nerd?

I got thrown into producing traffic at radio KCBS 740 in San Francisco. They are very serious about traffic there; the listeners know exactly what you’re talking about. If you are inaccurate, they’ll call you out. So I went into geek mode. I found myself looking at traffic differently. I started counting lanes on the freeway.

How do you feel about rubberneckers?

I don’t think there’s a way to solve that. People will always be curious. If I’ve been sitting in 45-minute backup, I want to see what I’ve been waiting for. But it’s also part of safety, too. No matter what, people should slow down when there’s a crash.

What causes traffic to back up?

Just today there was a pothole on northbound 5, right as you were approaching Highway 50. Just one pothole, but it caused a lot of flat tires, and Caltrans had to shut down a lane while they fixed it, so it created over an hour commute for drivers coming from Elk Grove. This one pothole created a massive backup that destroyed the morning commute for drivers on I-5. If I were there, I probably would have lost it.

Got any traffic tips for us?

Know your route, and have a backup. I always look at the routes to see what the flow is. I’d rather be moving than waiting and sitting in a standstill.