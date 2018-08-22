Woofstock in Rocklin

Join the City of Rocklin this Sunday, August 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Johnson–Springview Park for the annual Woofstock dog festival! The 1960s–themed event helps raise money for local canine rescue groups as well as the Rocklin Dog Park. Activities throughout the day will include wiener dog races, a costume parade, live entertainment, and more.

Woofstock gets out of the starting blocks at 8 a.m. with the Grateful Dog Rescue Run. The 5K run/walk is a unique opportunity to help the Healing Heroes program pair veterans with a service animal. The run is one of few local races that encourages runners/walkers and their dogs to participate in a timed, mile-marked event. Runners and their friends can also grab a bite to eat at the Pawcake Breakfast before the 5k. Registration is still open at TheGratefulDogRescueRun.com.

For those looking for a new furry addition to the family, local shelters and rescue groups will be onsite helping dogs find forever homes! Attendees who can’t adopt are still encouraged to drop by to give the puppies some love.

More details can be found at Rocklin.ca.us/Woofstock and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RocklinWoofstock. See you in Rocklin for peace, love, and woof!

