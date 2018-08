Wide Open Walls



Posted on August 3, 2018

Sacramento Magazine is a proud Media Sponsor for this year's Wide Open Walls. More than 40 local, national and international artists will transform the city with murals. Gallery openings, tours, artists’ receptions and panels will add to the opportunities for the public to engage with the artists.

Aug. 9–19. Free.

Outdoor walls throughout the Sacramento region.

wow916.com