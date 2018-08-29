When an Idea Sticks

by Mari Tzikas Suarez

Posted on August 29, 2018

A local couple turns an "aha" moment into an "ooh-and-ahh" design innovation.

Need some creative kindling for your next home project? Check out Stikwood—a wood-planking and wall-art line founded by Jerry McCall, a master woodworker, and his wife, Laura, a lifelong creative and DIYer.

“I was watching what was going on with walls, and there was a lot of woods and natural materials being used,” says Jerry. “We knew that working with real, authentic wood was a lot of labor and expense. I came up with the Stikwood idea while we were driving up the California coast, and as soon as we got back, I started prototyping and testing. It was difficult, because wood is a live material. But finally we came to the right adhesive mix and stuck it on the wall in the office with a couple of planks. Laura saw it and said, ‘We gotta do this.’”

Stikwood launched in June 2012 with a commercial job for a hotel. There was nothing on the market to compare it to, but architects, interior designers and bloggers loved it as soon as they saw it. “All of a sudden, we were re-creating $50,000 walls for a small fraction of the price, says Laura. “And on top of that, people could do it themselves.”

Made of Forest Stewardship Council-certified, original-patina, reclaimed wood, Stikwood peel-and-stick panels are made using exclusive thin-cutting technology that’s able to safely and precisely create ¾-inch planks. (It also produces a fraction of the sawdust of traditional blades, which means less waste.) The panels are backed with a pressure-based adhesive, making them ready to be placed directly on plywood or a wall—no structural support necessary.

From homeowners to hoteliers, people all over the world are turning to Stikwood to create rustic designs on their walls, around their mirrors and even around their beds, thanks to the new Stikit headboard kits. “The great thing about peel-and-stick is that there is childhood joy about it,” says Jerry. Adds Laura, “Yes—a DIY project should be fun. If it’s not, hire a contractor.”



Jerry and Laura McCall split their time between the Sacramento headquarters and regional manufacturing facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Photo by Kat Alves.



Photo by Kat Alves



Photo by Tyler Architecture and Planning



Photo by Notion & Form





Photo by Holly Bero Interiors



Stickwood's sales, marketing and manufacturing hub is located in Sacramento's Power Inn area. Photo by Melissa Morgan Design.