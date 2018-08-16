     FACES OF SAC>
Toast the Way You Like It


Posted on August 16, 2018

Photography by Kevin Fiscus

The build-your-own-toast menu at ​TOASTED offers customers a choice of four kinds of bread, 12 spreads, 14 toppings, 11 seasonings and five “extras” such as poached egg and smoked salmon. We tried to figure out the number of possible combinations and quickly gave up. (Math wasn’t our best subject in school.) Suffice it to say, you could probably eat a different custom toast every day for the rest of your life and never repeat yourself.

1424 14th St.; (916) 389-0484

