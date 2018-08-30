Quarry Park Presents Frankie Avalon

|BEST OF SACRAMENTO GOODIE BAG SPECIAL SECTIONS NEWSLETTERS RESTAURANTS WINE LOCAL EATS MASTERS CLUB 2017
American Bandstand Rock & Roll artist, Frankie Avalon is coming to Rocklin! Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm! Bringing the nostalgic feels to Quarry Park, you’ll hear your favorites like, “Venus” and “Beauty School Drop Out”! Dust off your poodle skirts and grab your friends for the closing season concert! Special time only, get $5 off using the code VENUS! #MeetMeAtTheQ
LOCATION: Platinum Living Amphitheater at Quarry Park, 4000 Rocklin Road, Rocklin, CA 95677
TICKETS: Available at FrankieAvalon.Eventbrite.com
For more details, please www.rocklin.ca.us/frankieavalon