Quarry Park Presents Frankie Avalon

sponsored

Posted on August 30, 2018

American Bandstand Rock & Roll artist, Frankie Avalon is coming to Rocklin! Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm! Bringing the nostalgic feels to Quarry Park, you’ll hear your favorites like, “Venus” and “Beauty School Drop Out”! Dust off your poodle skirts and grab your friends for the closing season concert! Special time only, get $5 off using the code VENUS! #MeetMeAtTheQ​

LOCATION: Platinum Living Amphitheater at Quarry Park, 4000 Rocklin Road, Rocklin, CA 95677

TICKETS: Available at FrankieAvalon.Eventbrite.com

For more details, please www.rocklin.ca.us/frankieavalon