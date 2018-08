Punch Brothers



Posted on August 6, 2018

Since 2006, acoustic quintet the Punch Brothers has offered progressive bluegrass music with classical overtones. The group’s latest album, “All Ashore,” produced by T Bone Burnett, dropped in July.

Aug. 21; Tickets $12.50–$179.

Mondavi Center’s Jackson Hall, 501 Alumni Lane, Davis;

(530) 754-2787;

mondaviarts.org