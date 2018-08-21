Make Yourself a Home

by Catherine Warmerdam

Posted on August 21, 2018

A boutique design store merges high style and hospitality.

It’s not every day that you encounter a home furnishings store that bakes cookies on-site for its customers. But The Feathered Nest in Loomis is as much about the art of hospitality as it is about decor.

“I can’t tell you how many times we’ll be standing here in the kitchen talking to customers, just like we’re at home,” says Shannon Ertel, who co-owns the store with longtime friends and mother-daughter duo Debbie Massie and Amy Bangs and bakes treats there most Fridays and Saturdays. “We want to feed you and make you feel comfortable. It’s how we do life, and it’s how we run the store.”

In fact, Ertel says customers feel so at home in the sprawling 11,000-square-foot showroom that they’ll sometimes lounge for an hour on one of the many display sofas and take in the scene. And who could blame them? The newly constructed neo-farmhouse building is brimming with beautifully composed vignettes that exude coziness and show off the eclectic tastes of its owners—at turns modern, boho, traditional and industrial.

“Each one of our styles is a little different, yet we share similar tastes,” says Ertel. “One thing all three of us have in common is that we like a very finished look. And we like to mix things up. It’s OK to have a bit of the unexpected. I love the idea of taking personal things you’ve owned forever and pulling them into your current style to achieve a certain feel.”

The Feathered Nest carries furniture from major labels like Four Hands and Rowe, luxury beds and mattresses from Hästens, and smaller decorative items such as pillows, throws and vases that give a space personality. “When decorating our own homes, it was often those little finishing pieces that we couldn’t find, so we wanted to be sure to carry lots of accessories for customers who are looking to make a room more homey,” explains Ertel.

The owners, all of whom are consummate hostesses, offer interior design services and plan to host cooking classes and other events in the store. It’s all aimed at celebrating what they believe a home should be: inviting, personal and filled with beauty. “Decorating is less about stuff and more about making your home a reflection of you,” says Ertel. “If your whole goal is about having an object in order to maintain appearances, it doesn’t work. It’s not about the object; it’s about how it makes you and your guests feel.” 3264 Taylor Road, Loomis; (916) 633-2711; thefeatherednest.store