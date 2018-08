Jerry Seinfeld



Posted on August 7, 2018

The star of Netflix’s “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” will do a stand up routine based on his signature subject: the little things in life that everyone can relate to.

Aug. 24. Tickets $50 –$165.

Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.;

(916) 808-5181;

sacramentoconventioncenter.com