Harris Center Concerts


Posted on August 7, 2018


Check out the August concerts at the Harris Center.

Aug. 17: Asleep at the Wheel;

Aug. 18–19: Clint Black;

Aug. 24: Kahulanui: Hawaii’s Kings of Swing;

Aug. 25: Keyboard Conversations With Jeffrey Siegel: Commemorating Rachmaninoff and Debussy;

Aug. 26: Folsom Lake Community Concert Association Presents Shades of Bulbé.

See website for tickets. Harris Center, Folsom Lake College, 10 College Parkway, Folsom,

(916) 608-6888,

harriscenter.net

