Harris Center Concerts

Check out the August concerts at the Harris Center.
Aug. 17: Asleep at the Wheel;
Aug. 18–19: Clint Black;
Aug. 24: Kahulanui: Hawaii’s Kings of Swing;
Aug. 25: Keyboard Conversations With Jeffrey Siegel: Commemorating Rachmaninoff and Debussy;
Aug. 26: Folsom Lake Community Concert Association Presents Shades of Bulbé.
See website for tickets. Harris Center, Folsom Lake College, 10 College Parkway, Folsom,
(916) 608-6888,