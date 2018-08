‘Hansel and Gretel’



Posted on August 3, 2018

Will Hansel and Gretel escape the Wicked Witch and find their way home? Puppet Art Theater Company presents the classic tale in the Children’s Theater.

Aug. 4–5. Tickets $1–$2 in addition to park admission of $5–$6.

Fairytale Town, 3901 Land Park Drive;

(916) 808-7462;

fairytaletown.org