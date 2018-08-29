     FACES OF SAC>
Farm to Fork Bruch at DOCO

sponsored
Posted on August 29, 2018


Set in the shade of the Golden 1 Arena, the first annual Farm to Fork Brunch will take place on Sunday, September 23 from 10am - 1pm.

farm2fork

Yummy food and treats from Echo & Rig, Revival, Andy’s Candy Apothecary and more? YES. Mimosa bar and craft cocktails? YES again. Plus games, music, prizes and surprises. Come out to support Center for Land Based Learning while hanging out with friends and brunching your Sunday Funday away with us.

