Drawing Caleeforneeya: Political cartoons of Rex Babin, 1999–2012



Posted on August 6, 2018

During his tenure at The Sacramento Bee, editorial cartoonist Rex Babin infused his pen-and-ink drawings with keen observations and sharp wit. The exhibit is guest-curated be the Bee’s current editorial cartoonist, Jack Ohman.

Aug. 14–Oct. 14. Admission $6.50–$9.

California Museum, 1020 O St.;

(916) 653-7524;

californiamuseum.org