Booze Cruise



Posted on August 16, 2018

New to the Sacramento River, Sac Brew Boat (brought to you by Chris and Sarah Ferren-Cirino, creators of Sac Brew Bike) allows up to 15 people to power-pedal a paddlewheel that spins at the bike’s rear end. (A solar-powered engine will take over if the going gets too rough.) It’s BYOB—beer, wine and cider—but ice and cups (and music) will be provided. Unlike the brew bike, the boat doesn’t stop at any bars. Tickets start at $30. sacbrewboat.com