Booker T. Jones



Posted on August 4, 2018

Jones’ name is synonymous with modern-day soul music. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award-winner for lifetime achievement has lent his keyboard talents to Ray Charles, produced albums for Rita Coolidge and Willie Nelson, and played several times for President Barak Obama.

Aug. 10. Tickets $55.

The Sofia, 2700 Capital Ave.;

(916) 443-5300;

bstreettheatre.org