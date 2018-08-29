A Look Back - Busted!

by Darlena Belushin McKay

Posted on August 29, 2018

CRACK A SAFE OR PICK A POCKET—or at least get arrested for doing so—and your infamy might live on for 150 years or more.

With the help of Utah-based nonprofit familysearch.org, the Center for Sacramento History has digitized 126 Sacramento Police and Sacramento County Sheriff’s departments’ mug shot books for viewing online. The books date from the 1860s to the 1940s, and are mostly arranged by arrest number and date, although some are dedicated to subjects such as political dissidents and juvenile and female offenders. You can see the mug shots at archive.org/details/cshtext.