Wide Open Walls Mural Festival



Posted on August 2, 2017

Watch as more than 40 local, national and international artists transform the city during this celebration of diverse street art. In addition to the creation of 36 outdoor murals, the festival will include gallery openings, artists’ panels, mural tours and Wall Ball—a fundraising party benefiting arts education.

Aug. 10–20. Free. Outdoor walls throughout Sacramento region;

wow916.com