The Fire Spectacular 10 Year Anniversary



Posted on August 7, 2017

The 10th annual festival showcases an amalgam of fire and dance produced by Obsidian Butterfly and Sacred Fire Dance Company. The eight-performer lineup will wow attendees while bringing to life a fantastical story through movement and music.

Aug. 12. $15. William A. Carroll Amphitheatre, Land Park;

(916) 505-5115;

sacredfiredance.com