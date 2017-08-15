Sing and Grub at the Pub

by Alejandra Garcia

Posted on August 15, 2017

Sitting in your house on a Wednesday night after work? Just because it’s the middle of your work week doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun. Every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Streets Pub and Grub holds Karaoke Night. Enjoy the multiple weekly deals including $4.50 Jack Daniel's. Not to mention the dart boards and flat-screen TVs. So bring your friends, take your mind off work and sing away at the end of your “hump day.”

Street Pub and Grub is located at 1804 J St. For more information, call (916) 498-1388 or visit http://streetspubandgrub.com/