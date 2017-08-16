Poetry Slam

by Alejandra Garcia

Posted on August 16, 2017

Words can carry so much meaning and emotion. They spark reactions and conversations. That’s the beauty of open mic poetry. Anybody can come up and share their work, feel empowered by the words others speak and dive into this unique experience.

The Sac Unified Poetry Slam is held every third Friday of every month at Luna’s Cafe & Juice Bar. Come early for the workshop at 6:30 p.m. to share your work or come watch the show at 8 p.m. This 30-year tradition, hosted by Joe Montoya’s Poetry Unplugged, brings in masters of the spoken word, including Sac Slam Team member and one man show Ike Torres, as well as anyone who wants to participate.

It costs $5 to “slam,” and is a free show for the audience with the purchase of one item at the cafe. Come for some good food, fun vibes, fresh drinks and unique art!

Luna’s is located at 1414 16th St. Visit lunascafe.com for more info or call (916) 441-3931.