North Natomas Farmers Market

by Dan Poggetti

Posted on August 23, 2017

Co-running a food blog (Love & Risotto) with my wife has many benefits. Aside from enjoying delicious meals together, understanding where the ingredients come from is extremely important to us. Living in the Farm-to-Fork Capitol has provided us with a unique opportunity to learn just that. Every Saturday morning we can rely on four things: a strong cup of coffee, the Food Network, meal planning for our food blog and a visit to a farmers market.



This past weekend we visited the North Natomas Farmers Market. Every Saturday morning from June 3–Sept. 16, the Natomas community can enjoy fresh produce and other treats between 8 a.m. and noon. Located behind Inderkum High School and off of Natomas Boulevard, the market presents visitors with an array of seasonal fruits, vegetables, flowers and more. Although not as large as the Midtown Farmers’ Market or the market at Eighth and W (under the freeway), it still offers its fair share of options.

When we visited, the smaller atmosphere allowed us to fully enjoy our time without feeling rushed. The space allowed us to take mental notes about which booths to revisit. Making small talk with vendors has always been a favorite pastime of mine and this Farmers’ Market experience was no different. Not only did we talk about their products, but we were also given recipe ideas and suggestions for seasonal vegetables to try. Learning about where the vendors grow or how they make their products within the Sacramento region is farm-to-fork at its finest.

During our visit, we purchased figs, eggplant, Thai eggplant, cherry tomatoes and fresh rosemary from Refarmery. The employees’ kindness, knowledge and passion about their produce made our experience even more enjoyable. They explained their story and provided recipe suggestions without neglecting other shoppers. After our visit, it was clear that we will definitely shop from them again. With these ingredients we created two delectable dishes: Eggplant Pomodoro and Fig Tortellini. Please feel free to check out the Eggplant Pomodoro recipe, here.



Eggplant Pomodoro

I highly recommend the North Natomas Farmers’ Market if you are in search of great prices, smaller crowds and personable vendors. If you take the time and get to know the individual behind the table, you will be surprised by the stories you learn. After this experience, it was clear that we will be sure to incorporate this location into our Saturday morning routine.

2501 New Market Drive

angeliqueashby.com

(916) 808-7001

June 3–Sept. 16

8:00 a.m.–noon