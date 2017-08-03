Lunar Lunacy Ride

by Alejandra Garcia

Posted on August 3, 2017

Venture out under the moonlight and visit some of Sacramento’s greatest landmarks including the Capitol, Old Sac, Golden 1 Arena, Raley Field and more this Saturday, Aug. 5 at the fourth annual Lunar Lunacy Ride. This 6-mile trip, hosted by Point West Rotary Club Foundation, starts and ends at Capitol Mall. Riders can decorate both their bikes and themselves with lights and bright colors—costumes are encouraged! Prizes will go out to the “Best Lit Up Bike & Team.”

A pre- and post-ride festival will take place with food trucks, games, vending booths and live music from Jax Hammer Band.

This is a fun, festive and unique way to be active and fundraise for the Making Memories program in CASA-Sacramento and other local children’s charities. CASA-Sacramento is an organization that supports foster youth participation in extracurriculars while giving them the confidence and social skills they need to have a successful future.

Registration fees are $35 for adults ($45 at the door) and $25 for children (up to 12 years old). General admission to the pre- and post-ride festival is $5, but does not include the ride. Virtual riders who cannot make the event can still participate with a donation. Pets are not allowed.

Schedule of Events:

7 p.m.: Pre-ride festival with food trucks, vendors and live music

9 p.m: Riders are released

9:30 p.m.: Last chance to register for ride “at the door”

Approximately 9:45 p.m.: Riders make their way back to Capitol Mall

Until 11 p.m.: Post-ride celebration with food trucks, live music and beer garden

For more information, call (916) 542-8844 or email info@lunarlunacyride.com

To register, visit lunarlunacyride.org