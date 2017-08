Khalid



Posted on August 23, 2017

Rising contemporary R&B singer Khalid makes a stop at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium as a last-minute addition to his American Teen tour. New to the scene at 19 years old, the El Paso native will perform synth hits including his debut single, “Location.”

Aug. 31. $34.50. Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, 1515 J St.;

(916) 808-5181;

khalidofficial.com