How About That Hofbrau

by Zoe Juanitas

Posted on August 14, 2017

La Venadita owner Tom Schnetz serves hearty German cooking at OAKHAUS, his new Oak Park tavern. With classic dishes and snacks like pretzels served with obatzda cheese dip and mustard, diners are in for a hofbrau-themed treat.

3413 Broadway; (916) 376-7694;

oakhaussac.com