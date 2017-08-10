Have An Offal Day 4!

|BEST OF SACRAMENTO GOODIE BAG SPECIAL SECTIONS NEWSLETTERS RESTAURANTS WINE LOCAL EATS SACRAMENTO GIVE
There's more to animals than ribs and steaks. Plenty of people from all cultures use the complete animal - nose to tail. Offal is the term for all those "other" parts: organs, feet, tongues, ears, skin, etc.
Join us as some of the best chefs in Sacramento prepare offal dishes which will surprise and delight you. Each will prepare a dish and their choices are varied. Last year's dishes included lamb brain samosas, pickled gizzards, deep fried duck tongues and testicles, sweetbreads, and more. Will you be daring enough to try them all?
Our lineup of chefs:
Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op Classroom
2820 R Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
Sunday, August 13, 2017 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (PDT)
Tickets: https://offal4.eventbrite.com