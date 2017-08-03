Free Tours at Your Local Fire Stations

by Alejandra Garcia

Posted on August 3, 2017

I’ve always admired firemen. Running through burning buildings to rescue people. Wearing 45 pounds of clothes and gear while being in the middle of a blazing fire. I’ve also always wanted to slide down the fireman’s pole. While I have yet to live that dream, I was able to tour a fire station this past Saturday. Every Saturday from August to the end of October, the Sacramento Fire Department will be offering free station tours from 2 to 4 p.m. Not only will you have a chance to talk to the firemen and get to know the heroes who serve in your area, but you can walk around their headquarters, climb aboard an engine or truck and learn about fire safety.

Each location has a different tour date. For more information, call (916) 808-1011.

Aug. 5 Station 17 1311 Bell Ave.

Aug. 12 Station 30 1901 Club Center Dr.

Aug. 19 Station 43 4201 El Centro Rd.

Aug. 26 Station 13 1100 43rd Ave.

Sept. 9 Station 18 746 North Market Blvd.

Sept. 16 Station 19 1700 Challenge Way

Sept. 23 Station 56 3720 47th Ave.

Sept. 30 Station 57 7927 East Parkway

Oct. 7 Station 15 1591 Newborough Dr.

Oct. 14 Station 60 3301 Julliard Dr.

Oct. 21 Station 20 2512 Rio Linda Blvd.