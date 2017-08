'Damn Yankees'



Posted on August 1, 2017

This Music Circus offering takes die-hard fanship to a new level as Washington Senators baseball fan Joe Boyd sells his soul to secure the team’s success against the New York Yankees. Find out if it was all worth it in this play written by Douglass Wallop and George Abbott.

Aug. 8–13. $45–$80. Wells Fargo Pavilion, 1419 H St.;

(916) 557-1999;

californiamusicaltheatre.com