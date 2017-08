Cocktail Academy: Vodka and Gin



Posted on August 7, 2017

The second installment in a series taught by Hook & Ladder beverage director Chris Tucker, this class combines hands-on teaching and demonstration to show how simple it is to make your own vodka and gin cocktails at home.

Aug. 12. $55. Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Company, 1630 S St.;

(916) 442-4885;