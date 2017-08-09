Celebrate the Solar Eclipse with Weekend Activities this Month

by Alejandra Garcia

Posted on August 9, 2017

For the first time since 1979, we will witness what experts are calling a “Great American Eclipse.” The total solar eclipse “path of totality” will span 14 states on Monday, Aug. 21. Join the Powerhouse Science Center the first few weekends in August from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as the center holds events in preparation for this big day. It will offer eclipse-themed planetarium shows, family-friendly activities as well as demonstrations of eclipse viewing ideas. On Aug. 21, Powerhouse will hold a special solar eclipse viewing party that will be free to the public. Being located in Sacramento, we will be exposed only to a partial solar eclipse, but this is still a fun and educational experience for all!

Admission for children 3 years and younger is free, children 4 to 17 and seniors (60+) is $7 and adults is $8. For more information, call (916) 808-3942 or email info@powerhousesc.org. Powerhouse Science Center is located at 3615 Auburn Blvd.