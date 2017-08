ACAI Gallery & Studios



Posted on August 14, 2017

Sculpture, Seascapes and The Sierra, through Aug. 12. New show: Critique Mystique, works by Sandy Delehanty, Steve Memering, Joann Wilson, Ann Henderickson-Pantos, Linda Heath Clark, Gloria Woolley, Skip Lee, Carol Ross, Dennis Wilson, Judy Knott and Fred Hull.

Reception Aug. 19, 6–8 p.m.

New Show: August 19 – September 9

7425 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, (916) 966-2453,

acaistudios.com