A Look Into the Past: Old Sacramento Underground Tours

by Alejandra Garcia

Posted on August 2, 2017

Sacramento is known for several things — easy river access, delicious cuisine and our history. It’s no secret that the capital of California holds decades and decades of stories and secrets, which are now hidden behind the hundreds of shops and modernized buildings in the area. However, the Sacramento History Museum works to uncover and expose the events and lifestyles from the past. Every weekend it offers Underground Tours in Old Sacramento where visitors are able to see a variety of historical features including an archeological dig showing how artifacts are discovered, hollow sidewalks, sloped alleyways and how buildings were raised to avoid flooding in the 1860s. The tour guides allow for a hands-on experience while describing and sharing stories of what lies beneath the city. This half mile walking tour lasts approximately an hour and photos are not allowed.

What: Old Sacramento Underground Tours

Where: Sacramento History Museum (101 I St.)

When: Every weekend through Dec. 31

Departure times: Every half hour starting at 10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free for children younger than 5; $10 for children 6-17; $15 for adults

For private tours, email: sturner@cityofsacramento.org

For more information, contact: sachistorymuseum.org; (916) 808-7059