Tony Roberts



Posted on April 2, 2018

Stand up comes naturally to Tony Roberts, who has performed in clubs such as The Comedy Store, The Laugh Factory and The Boston Comedy Club. He’s also hit the stage for the BET Comedy Tour, been featured in Burger King commercials, appeared in movies and more.

April 12–14.

Tickets $25–$35.

Punch Line Sacramento, 2100 Arden Way.

(916) 925-8500;

punchlinesac.com