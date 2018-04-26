Spring Fling



Posted on April 26, 2018

Fashion for the season brings romantic lace and silk for her, and for him, classic suits and swagger.

Etro jacket, $5,380 Dior jumpsuit, $1,800 Hoorsenbuhs necklaces, $12,500 and $33,000, and bracelet, $45,000 Bovet “Amadeo® Fleurier Monsieur” watch, $52,500 Bulgari ring, $1,700

Styled by Linda Immediato

Photography by Steven Simko

Models: Julia Danko and Abram Hodgens, Next Models

Hair: Aaron Light, The Wall Group

Makeup: Annie Ing, The Rex Agency

Manicurist: Nettie Davis, The Wall Group



On Her:

Dior jumpsuit, $2,400, and skirt, $2,600

Christian Louboutin shoes, $845

Yael Sonia ring, $7,900, and cuff, $18,000

Tacori earrings, $1,290

On Him:

Ermenegildo Zegna suit, $2,995, and shirt, $265

Goyard trunk, $18,000



Louis Vuitton dress, price on request

Wendy Yue choker, $3,960, and ring $15,070



On Her:

La Perla dress, $3,775

Gucci shoes, $980

Hoorsenbuhs earrings, $20,000, cuff, $40,000, and ring (left hand), $3,950

On Him:

Ermenegildo Zegna three-piece suit, $1,575, and shirt, $375

Baume & Mercier “Classima” watch, $5,450



On Her:

Fendi top, $1,600, and skirt, $990

Gucci headband (worn as belt), $420

On Him:

Z Zegna suit, $1,575, and shirt, $265

Stefano Ricci tie, $250



Balmain dress, $10,159, and boots, $3,594

Gucci earrings, $1,550

(belt, stylist’s own)