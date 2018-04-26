     FACES OF SAC>
ADVERTISE>
CONTACT US>
SUBSCRIBE>
DIGITAL EDITION>
BEST OF SACRAMENTO    GOODIE BAG    SPECIAL SECTIONS    NEWSLETTERS    RESTAURANTS    WINE    LOCAL EATS    MASTERS CLUB 2017
Spring Fling


Posted on April 26, 2018

Fashion for the season brings romantic lace and silk for her, and for him, classic suits and swagger.

Etro jacket, $5,380 Dior jumpsuit, $1,800 Hoorsenbuhs necklaces, $12,500 and $33,000, and bracelet, $45,000 Bovet “Amadeo® Fleurier Monsieur” watch, $52,500 Bulgari ring, $1,700
Etro jacket, $5,380 Dior jumpsuit, $1,800 Hoorsenbuhs necklaces, $12,500 and $33,000, and bracelet, $45,000 Bovet “Amadeo® Fleurier Monsieur” watch, $52,500 Bulgari ring, $1,700

Styled by Linda Immediato
Photography by Steven Simko
Models: Julia Danko and Abram Hodgens, Next Models
Hair: Aaron Light, The Wall Group
Makeup: Annie Ing, The Rex Agency
Manicurist: Nettie Davis, The Wall Group

Dior Jumpsuit and Ermenegildo Zegna Suit
On Her:
Dior jumpsuit, $2,400, and skirt, $2,600
Christian Louboutin shoes, $845
Yael Sonia ring, $7,900, and cuff, $18,000
Tacori earrings, $1,290

On Him:
Ermenegildo Zegna suit, $2,995, and shirt, $265
Goyard trunk, $18,000

 

Louis Vuitton dress
Louis Vuitton dress, price on request
Wendy Yue choker, $3,960, and ring $15,070

 

La Perla Dress
On Her:
La Perla dress, $3,775
Gucci shoes, $980
Hoorsenbuhs earrings, $20,000, cuff, $40,000, and ring (left hand), $3,950

On Him:
Ermenegildo Zegna three-piece suit, $1,575, and shirt, $375
Baume & Mercier “Classima” watch, $5,450

 

Fandi top and Z Zegna suit
On Her:
Fendi top, $1,600, and skirt, $990
Gucci headband (worn as belt), $420

On Him:
Z Zegna suit, $1,575, and shirt, $265
Stefano Ricci tie, $250

 

Balmain Dress
Balmain dress, $10,159, and boots, $3,594
Gucci earrings,  $1,550
(belt, stylist’s own)

Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module