Spring Fling

|BEST OF SACRAMENTO GOODIE BAG SPECIAL SECTIONS NEWSLETTERS RESTAURANTS WINE LOCAL EATS MASTERS CLUB 2017
Fashion for the season brings romantic lace and silk for her, and for him, classic suits and swagger.
Styled by Linda Immediato
Photography by Steven Simko
Models: Julia Danko and Abram Hodgens, Next Models
Hair: Aaron Light, The Wall Group
Makeup: Annie Ing, The Rex Agency
Manicurist: Nettie Davis, The Wall Group
On Her:
Dior jumpsuit, $2,400, and skirt, $2,600
Christian Louboutin shoes, $845
Yael Sonia ring, $7,900, and cuff, $18,000
Tacori earrings, $1,290
On Him:
Ermenegildo Zegna suit, $2,995, and shirt, $265
Goyard trunk, $18,000
Louis Vuitton dress, price on request
Wendy Yue choker, $3,960, and ring $15,070
On Her:
La Perla dress, $3,775
Gucci shoes, $980
Hoorsenbuhs earrings, $20,000, cuff, $40,000, and ring (left hand), $3,950
On Him:
Ermenegildo Zegna three-piece suit, $1,575, and shirt, $375
Baume & Mercier “Classima” watch, $5,450
On Her:
Fendi top, $1,600, and skirt, $990
Gucci headband (worn as belt), $420
On Him:
Z Zegna suit, $1,575, and shirt, $265
Stefano Ricci tie, $250
Balmain dress, $10,159, and boots, $3,594
Gucci earrings, $1,550
(belt, stylist’s own)