Schedule Your Big Day of Giving Today!

by Big Day of Giving

Posted on April 26, 2018

SCHEDULE YOUR GIFTS TO THE NONPROFITS THAT HELP

MAKE THE SACRAMENTO REGION VIBRANT

Nearly 600 nonprofits in the capital area will rally donors like you to support your favorite charitable causes on Thursday, May 3, during this year’s Big Day of Giving, the annual movement to strengthen the Sacramento region’s nonprofit sector that has raised more than $23 million for local organizations since 2013!

To plan your giving in advance of May 3, please visit www.bigdayofgiving.org to review a complete list of the 587 participating organizations, view their comprehensive profiles, and, starting today, schedule your Big Day of Giving donations. On the morning of May 3, all scheduled donations will be added to the leaderboard on the Big Day of Giving website.

VISIT WWW.BIGDAYOFGIVING.ORG >>

“Since its beginning, Big Day of Giving has been a community-driven effort that unites the greater Sacramento region for one crucial purpose: to give back to the local organizations that give so much to the capital area every day of the year,” said Linda Beech Cutler, chief executive of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation, which organizes Big Day of Giving as part of its initiative to grow philanthropic giving in the capital area.

“And on May 3, we will come together again to send an unmistakable message of support to those organizations that help the Sacramento region flourish by making our neighborhoods vibrant, empowering our young people, protecting our most vulnerable populations, preserving our natural spaces, and so much more.”

This year’s Big Day of Giving follows five years of growth for the region-wide fundraiser, which reached record heights last year when nonprofits in the Sacramento region generated $7.2 million in 24 hours from more than 22,000 donors for nonprofits spanning the breadth of services in the Sacramento region.

For more information about Big Day of Giving, including a listing of events planned throughout the Sacramento region on May 3, visit www.bigdayofgiving.org, or join the conversation online by following #BDOG2018 on Facebook and Twitter.

SCHEDULE YOUR GIFTS TODAY >>