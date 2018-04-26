Rocklin Quarry Park Presents: Georgia Satellites



Posted on April 26, 2018

On Apr. 28, Rocklin Quarry Park kicks off another amazing concert series with world renowned Southern Rock band, The Georgia Satellites!

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, The Georgia Satellites made musical history when their hit song “Keep Your Hands to Yourself” topped the Billboard Charts in 1987. Since then, the recognizable anthem can still be heard in radio rotations around the country and live in concert.

This intimate, open air amphitheater is tucked between two large quarry’s in Historic Downtown Rocklin. Bring a blanket, your friends, and be prepared for a great time at Quarry Park in Rocklin on April 28th!