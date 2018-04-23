Off The Rails - City of Rocklin



Posted on April 23, 2018

Calling all artists! Experts and amateurs alike! Enter this public art contest for your chance to design one of our mining carts that will be exhibited throughout the Quarry District.

Application: Off the Rails Application

Application Deadline: April 27, 2018

For more information and where to submit, visit: https://rocklin.ca.us/publicart

Supported by the The City of Rocklin Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission and Arts Council of Placer County