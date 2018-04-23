Off The Rails - City of Rocklin

|BEST OF SACRAMENTO GOODIE BAG SPECIAL SECTIONS NEWSLETTERS RESTAURANTS WINE LOCAL EATS MASTERS CLUB 2017
Calling all artists! Experts and amateurs alike! Enter this public art contest for your chance to design one of our mining carts that will be exhibited throughout the Quarry District.
Application: Off the Rails Application
Application Deadline: April 27, 2018
For more information and where to submit, visit: https://rocklin.ca.us/publicart
Supported by the The City of Rocklin Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission and Arts Council of Placer County