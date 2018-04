Keiko Matsui



Posted on April 9, 2018

SBL Entertainment presents internationally acclaimed pianist, composer and humanitarian Keiko Matsui, whose music defies categorization due to its melting pot of influences. Her newest album is “Journey to the Heart.”

April 26. Tickets $47.

The Sofia, 2700 Capitol Ave.;

(916) 443-5300.

Bstreettheatre.org