Gallery Opening - Groundswell



Posted on March 29, 2018

In midtown, new contemporary art gallery Groundswell opened at 25th and J in February, adding another piece to Sacramento’s blossoming cultural scene. Co-founded by local abstract painter Micah Crandall-Bear and Seattle-based photographer John Johnson, Groundswell is a “gallery by artists for artists,” according to the two of them, and will include works from local, national and international up-and-coming artists and musicians at its showings and events. The goal is to support local artists and introduce influential talent from outside the area. Crandall-Bear and Johnson began their collaboration three years ago with the mixed-media show “Groundswell” at the Warehouse Artist Lofts.