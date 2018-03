Fresh Foliage



Posted on March 28, 2018

This month, CK Art shows off new works by Tyson Anthony Roberts, a self-taught artist and muralist. His current work overflows with vivid floral arrangements and botanical scenes in paintings that layer color, line and bold, saturated marks that speak to the healing powers of plants.

April 4–30. CK Art, 2500 J St;

(916) 497-0278;

ckart-gallery.com