Focusing on California

by Cathy Cassinos-Carr

Posted on April 12, 2018

Is 2018 Angelo Esquivel’s year or what? Not only did the local photographer/artist/graphic designer just land a new job at the Yolo Arts Council; Esquivel’s captivating photographs are being featured as part of Photography Month Sacramento, a first-ever event stretching across three counties (Sacramento, Placer and Yolo) throughout April. “I’m thrilled about being part of this event,” enthuses Esquivel. His exhibit, “CA: Changing the Attitude” (at Ambrosia Café, 1030 K St., through April 28), is a collection of landscapes and cityscapes reflecting California cities the artist visited over the past two years while selling his wares at conventions and pop-up shows. “In every city, I walked around and took pictures, not of landmarks but things that most people might overlook,” he says.

A native of Colombia who now lives in midtown, Esquivel—who also happens to be celebrating the big 4-0 this month—first got the shutterbug bug while taking a photography class at UC Davis in 2006; he had his first professional show four years later. While it’s definitely a business, Esquivel’s art isn’t all about making money. “I truly hope it will inspire and help others,” he says. To learn more about Esquivel, visit laiguanazul.com. For details about Photography Month Sacramento, visit photomonthsac.org.