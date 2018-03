'Finding Neverland'



Posted on March 30, 2018

Broadway Sacramento presents “Finding Neverland,” the story of how Peter became Peter Pan. Based on the Academy Award-winning film, the musical version will make you laugh and likely cry, courtesy of the team that also brought “Shakespeare in Love” and “Chicago” to the stage.

April 10–15. Tickets $25–$102.

Community Center Theatre, 1301 L St.;

(916) 808-5181;

californiamusicaltheatre.com