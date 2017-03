Trami Nguyen Cran



Posted on March 28, 2017

Trami Nguyen Cran, author of “VietnamEazy,” a novel about mothers, daughters and food, appears for a Q&A and book signing as part of Sacramento State’s Festival of the Arts. Cran, a Vietnamese American, is a proponent of the VietNow culture in America.

April 5. Free. Sacramento State, Hinde Auditorium, University Union, 6000 J St.;

(916) 278-6166;

csus.edu/al/festival