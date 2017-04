Sparrow Gallery



Posted on April 6, 2017

States of Matter, new works by Kate Farrall and Natalie Sakurai using innovative processes in their respective mediums: photography and glass/mixed media.

Reception April 8, 6–9 p.m.

Pictured is "Cellular Memory" by Kate Farrall and is on display April 5-29.

2418 K St., 382-4894,

sparrowgallerysacramento.com